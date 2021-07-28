Posted: Jul 28, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused molesting two young children will face preliminary hearing in September. Damon Stafford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse last week for a status date in front of District Judge Linda Thomas.

Stafford will have evidence and testimony potentially brought against him during a preliminary hearing on September 16. The defendant has been given a court-appointed attorney to defend himself in the matter.

It is alleged that Stafford was in the same residence as a five-year-old female and six-year-old male child that he knew through a family friend. During forensic interviews the victims said that Stafford touched them inappropriately while outside of the residence.

Stafford was arrested on the charge July 9. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.