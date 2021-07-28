Posted: Jul 28, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 3:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon and opted to renew Executive Director Chris Wilson's contract for another year. After the renewal, Wilson gave an update as to the progress being made at The Apartments at Hotel Phillips.

During the meeting, the BRTA decided to accept the financial report for June of this year and approve a temporary budget for this August.