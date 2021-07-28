Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 3:46 PM

BRTA Gets Update on Major Project

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon and opted to renew Executive Director Chris Wilson's contract for another year. After the renewal, Wilson gave an update as to the progress being made at The Apartments at Hotel Phillips.

 

During the meeting, the BRTA decided to accept the financial report for June of this year and approve a temporary budget for this August.


