Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 9:30 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools will be holding enrollment for three year olds on Thursday, August 12th from 8 a.m. to noon at Indian Camp Elementary School. Students must be at least three years of age by September 1st of this year.

This program is a free, developmentally appropriate education program that will provide education stimulation in a safe and instructional environment. It will be a year round program with individualized care for each student. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

When enrolling, parents and guardians will need to bring a photo ID, birth certificate, immunization records, a social security card, custody documentation and a tribal citizenship card. For questions, you can call the school at 918-287-1265.