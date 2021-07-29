Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The auction for Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s State of the School event remains open despite the closure of registration for the event earlier this week.

Funds raised in this auction will be used to support the BPSF's mission to advance quality education in Bartlesville public schools. These funds will support the BPSF’s programs during the 2021-2022 school year, including its grants to educators, Bruins on the Run, and other District-prioritized initiatives.

The auction will end on Wednesday, August 4, at 5:00 p.m.

To see all of the great items on display or to make a bid, click here.