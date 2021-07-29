Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

It's radio auction time!

Dorea Potter reminds listeners that the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 24th Annual Auction will be held on Saturday, July 31, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. She says the doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the bidding will start at 9:00 a.m.

There will be instant savings on brand new merchandise and gift certificates. Dorea said she has been shopping at local advertisers buying brand new merchandise and gift certificates. She said one of the biggest draws for the auction is that the bidding will stop at 80-percent of the retail price.

However, many items won't even get to the full 80-percent. Dorea said you may pay 40-50-or 60-percent of retail. She said you will set the prices and you will get the bargains.

You and your entire family are invited to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 24th Annual Auction. Food will be available for purchase onsite from Crossing 2nd.