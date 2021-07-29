Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Ballet will be holding a benefit art sale and silent auction tonight at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. and will include artists such as Charles Leonard, Dante Biss-Grayson and John Free.

Several of the younger cast members will perform two scenes from the ballet. They will begin around 6:45 and do scenes from The Prayer and Boarding School.