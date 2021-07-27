Posted: Jul 29, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 3:31 PM

A Tulsa man is slated to be sentenced in Osage County Court for a July 2020 burglary spree. Tyler Ray Baker was charged with 19 counts originally, eight different counts of third degree burglary, five different counts of attempted third degree burglary and four counts of malicious injury to property among other charges.

Baker entered a guilty plea on Sept. 24, 2020 after he had originally plead not guilty on all charges. Baker had been serving time at the Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva. Baker was then transferred back to the Osage County Jail ahead of Friday’s sentencing docket.

The sentencing date had been continued multiple times. The defendant is represented by attorney Carl Birkhead.