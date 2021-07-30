Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

A local law enforcement agency receives an accolade for their hard work.

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) has received the 2020 Jim Clark Emergency Response Agency of the Year Award. This award was given by the Oklahoma Emergency Medical Technicians' Association to the BPD.

Captain Troy Newell and Officer Cody Loyd accepted the award on behalf of the BPD on Thursday.