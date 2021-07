Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying two suspects who may have stolen some items in the southern part of the county off of 52nd W. Ave. If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call Investigator Barrett at 918-287-3131.

(Photos Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)