With a little help, the South Coffeyville Police Department has arrested a fugitive from Montgomery County, Kansas.

45-year-old Jason Homer of Coffeyville, Kansas has been arrested by the South Coffeyville Police Department. The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team assisted in the arrest in South Coffeyville at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Homer was booked into the Nowata County Jail on a Montgomery County warrant. Homer faces two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.