Posted: Jul 30, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

While it is up to the County Commissioners to make the decision to make mask mandates throughout the entire courthouse, elected officials can choose to alter procedures when the public enters their individual offices.

In Osage County, masks will now be required when entering courtrooms along with the Judge’s Chambers. At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, here is District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney encouraging elected officials to make those changes if they feel the need to do so.

At Monday’s Board meeting, there will be discussion and consideration to possibly make further amendments for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.