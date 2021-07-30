Posted: Jul 30, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 1:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools has upgraded over the summer.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Copan Public Schools has made improvements thanks to bond issue voters. School officials thanked the community for its unwavering support of CPS.

The pavilion at CPS will be completed as soon as the 5,000 square-foot Agriculture Building is complete. School officials shared a laundry list of accomplishments on social media, including the following:

Renovations to the High School Boy's Bathroom

New Elementary Office on the South End Doors (Near Circle Drive)

Three bottle filling stations (one in each building, filtered / cooling)

New intercom system

New fire alarm system

New surveillance system

New 75 inch touchscreen TVs'

New softball fences

New baseball field fencing and lights

All new computers in two labs

Renovated elementary teacher's workroom

Nine newly painted classrooms

Below are more pictures highlighting the improvements, courtesy of Copan Public Schools.