Posted: Jul 30, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will have a lighter agenda to consider when they meet next week.

The Commissioners will consider and possibly approve a schedule of Federal Awards Report for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021. They will also consider a transcript of proceedings and other items from the Washington County Treasurer's Office in regards to the sale of County property acquired at resale.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Aug. 2 at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.