Posted: Jul 30, 2021

Max Gross

A Bartlesville is currently in custody for matters related to not paying child support. Cody Tracy appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of omitting to provide for a child and misdemeanor drug charges. Tracy was brought in this week on a $20,000 warrant.

According to an affidavit, Tracy was determined to be the father of two children, ages 12 and 13. The custodian of records for the Child Support Services Division in Washington County said that Tracy has over $25,000 of unpaid child support due. These payments were slated to be made between August 2010 and February 2021. The affidavit claims that Tracy had the ability to make the payments but willfully and unlawfully omitted to do so.

Tract was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia during his arrest on Thursday. The defendant refused to stop on his bicycle when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. In total, Tracy was charged with three misdemeanors and one felony.