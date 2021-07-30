Posted: Jul 30, 2021 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Back to school is a common phrase this time of the year, and it’s something Dewey Public Schools will discuss when they meet again.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will hear a presentations on the 2021-2022 Bulldogger Back to School Plan and ARP ESSER III Spending Plan on Monday. The Board may take action on both plans after discussion is held following the presentations.

The DPS Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room of the Dewey Schools Administration Building, 1 Bulldogger Road.