Posted: Jul 30, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

With the temperatures beginning to heat up, there isn't a better place to be than in the cool water and on Saturday, August 14th the Cross Timbers Marina at Skiatook Lake will be putting on a poker run beginning at noon.

Pre-registeration is available on the Cross Timbers Marina Facebook Page and to pay the fee, call 918-288-2332 or bring it with you to check-in, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Ship Store. All who pre-register will receive a free sixth card and all participants will get a free T-shirt. A seventh card will also be available for $20 on the day of the event. Proceeds raised for that will benefit The Wild Heart Ranch.

Live entertainment, along with food and drink specials will be taking place throughout the day.