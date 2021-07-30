Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

As we head closer to another school year Bartlesville Public Schools wants to make families aware that they still offer a virtual learning option for students.

Bartlesville Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said 20-percent of students utilized the virtual option in 2020. He said they only anticipate that one-percent of students will go through the program this year.

McCauley said Bartlesville Public Schools believes in-person learning is best for a majority of students as they would have more resources and personal support at school. However, McCauley said they understand that some families may feel more comfortable with virtual learning, which is why the option is available. He said families are going to choose what is best for them and their students.

For those getting started in a public school setting, McCauley said virtual learning may be a great start for you. He said they have strong elective programs at Bartlesville Public Schools that you can only get in a public setting, so they have made virtual and in-person blended options available to all.

Families will need to contact their student's school site principal about enrollment in blended or fully virtual options.

McCauley said the virtual option for elementary students will be housed at Kane Elementary School. He said Tammie Krause will be the contact at Kane for students wanting to explore virtual options.

Central Middle School will be the host school for virtual students at the middle school level. McCauley said Keri Gardner will be the contact person at Central. He said Matt Hancock will be the person you will need to contact for virtual instructions at Bartlesville High School.