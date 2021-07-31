Posted: Jul 31, 2021 6:00 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2021 6:00 AM

Max Gross

A couple of local athletes took center stage in recent days at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games. Former Bartlesville linebacker Braeden Winters put together a nice performance in the Large Schools East 31-0 win over the West Team on Friday night.

Winters led the charge on defense with 10 tackles and two sacks in the shutout victory. The contest was played at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Winters will attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall after starring for the Bruins.

On Thursday night former Oklahoma Union basketball player Jace Hollingshed guided the Small Schools East Team to a 95-71 win over the west. Hollingshed notched 10 points in the win.

The former Cougars state champion is getting familiar with all-star games. Hollingshed played in the 2A-3A All-Star game, the Native American All-State games and now the All-State games. Hollingshed will play basketball for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma this year.