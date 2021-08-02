Posted: Aug 02, 2021 5:01 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 5:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The federal government has sided with small business owners involved in technology repairs.

President Joe Biden has signed "Right to Repair" into law which gives small businesses the same rights to repair devices as big tech companies such as Apple. Charles Miller, who owns and operates NBR Electronics at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville, said this is a step in the right direction for the little guys.

Miller said Apple is going to have to step up and give them codes so smaller businesses can make repairs on phone cameras and more. He said big phone companies attempted to isolate repairs so only they could make those fixtures to their models.

This is a fight that Miller, NBR Electronics and other small tech repair businesses have been in for at least four years. Miller said at third-party repair businesses, they will prioritize you and your needs almost immediately. He said bigger companies would take their time and have you wait weeks without your phone or other devices, which is another reason why "Right to Repair" is a significant move; the new law directly impacts you for the better when it comes to getting your tech repaired.

Miller said he is focused on you when you come to NBR Electronics to get your phone fixed. He said he didn't have the full rights to repair your phone until now because Apple and other companies had a lock on everything.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) followed Biden’s recent order with a 5-0 vote on a policy statement indicating the commission will begin to look at any warranty or repair restrictions that violate antitrust laws.