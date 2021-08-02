Posted: Aug 02, 2021 8:57 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Effective immediately, Frontier Pool, located at 312 S.W. Virginia Ave., is closed due to a main line water leak.

Bartlesville Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson said it is unknown when the pool will reopen. She said it will just depend on what they find.

Updates will be made on the City’s Facebook page, City of Bartlesville GOV, and website, cityofbartlesville.org.

Frontier and Sooner swimming pools are owned and maintained by the City of Bartlesville and operated by the Richard Kane YMCA.