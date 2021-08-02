Posted: Aug 02, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 9:48 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and signed several items.

The commissioners signed a schedule of Federal Awards Report for the Fiscal Year that ended on June, 30. All of the commissioners reported that regularly scheduled items are ongoing with chipping, patching and mowing across the county.

Mike Bouvier said that the Bison Road project is nearly complete and the last cap will be put on soon. Mitch Antle also mentioned that he has just begun to look into what redistricting might look like, the first numbers will come in early September, with the redistricting getting finished up in November.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.