Posted: Aug 02, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community (BHRC) will hold a blood drive at the end of the month.

BHRC Marketing Director Brett Harsh said their next blood drive will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26. Harsh said there is a big blood shortage. He said blood is in high demand so they are very thankful when people sign up to donate blood.

Going to redcrossblood.org is the quickest and easiest way to sign up for the blood drive at Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community, 3434 SE Kentucky Place. You can also call BHRC at 918.333.9545 and they will help you sign up for the event.

Harsh said they have at least 10 to 15 spots available if you wish to give blood. He said a "blood mobile" will be on site and operate at 15 minute intervals.