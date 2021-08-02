Posted: Aug 02, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation from Oklahoma LED at Monday morning’s meeting. The company performed a light audit on all county buildings to see how much energy each lightbulb in every county building was using.

Chris Schrader with Oklahoma LED presented the findings of the report to the board. He said that LED lights would use 86% less energy than what the county currently uses. Schrader talks more about the report.

Schrader says it would take roughly $46,000 to convert every light that the county is responsible for. However, the report stated that electric bill savings would run around $6,000 per year. Schrader said the savings could essentially pay for the project over time.

Oklahoma LED has fitted over 250 government institutions including Nowata Public Schools. The commissioners expressed interest in discussing the idea with other entities that had received the service. Ultimately, the item was tabled.