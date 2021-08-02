Posted: Aug 02, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

As filming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon” continues across Osage County, downtown Pawhuska is back open and will be for good. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner's meeting, Board members extended a lease, which allows for movie producers to use the parking lot at 618 Kihekah Ave. through Sunday, August 15th. Assistant Location Manager for the film, Andrea Keener says it is in no way for filming, though.

Keener expects filming to continue through September and the movie to be released in early 2022.