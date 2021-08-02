Posted: Aug 02, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for felony counts of exploitation of the elderly and using a forged credit card. Lori Hogue appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after posting a $5,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the defendant was a home caretaker for the victim. It is alleged that Hogue made several fraudulent purchases using the victim’s credit card. The purchases totaled just over $4,000 and were between December 2020 and March 2021.

Hogue allegedly used the card at 16 different businesses or websites. Over $2,000 of alleged fraudulent purchases were made at Walmart. Officers were able to contact the store to review surveillance footage. Hogue was seen making purchases for the victim and then making purchases of items that were for herself.

Hogue has a previous conviction for a bogus check charge from 2007. She is set to return to court on August 20.