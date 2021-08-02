Posted: Aug 02, 2021 6:59 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 7:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Frontier Pool, 312 S.W. Virginia Ave. in Bartlesville, will reopen at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The pool was closed Monday after a leak in the main water line was discovered and water to the pool was shut off to facilitate repairs.

Frontier and Sooner swimming pools are owned and maintained by the City of Bartlesville and operated by the Richard Kane YMCA. For information about pool hours or services, contact the YMCA at 918.336.0713.