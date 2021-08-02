Posted: Aug 02, 2021 8:00 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 8:00 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved two matters pertaining to Bartlesville Municipal Airport at Monday night’s meeting. The first item was a transfer of entitlements from the FAA.

This agreement will send funds set to expire to the City of Eufala in exchange for funds in the future. Mike Richardson is the airport director for Conoco Phillips. He will become a City of Bartlesville employee on August 16 and serve in the same capacity. He explains the agreement.

The city has plans for some improvements to be made at the airport. Bartlesville city engineer Micah Siemers says those projects will need to be moved to next year.

The second item was a five-year agreement with Phillips 66 to continue P66 branding for aviation fuels to be sold on site. The agreement is for retail and consignment fuels. A fee will be charged for fuel pumping that will come back to the city.

The City of Bartlesville will take over operations of the airport later this month.