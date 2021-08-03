Posted: Aug 03, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 10:05 AM

Ty Loftis

An executive memo has been issued by Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear that requires all Osage Nation employees and visitors of Osage Nation offices to wear face coverings while in the building. This goes into effect on Wednesday morning and is a direct result in a rise of COVID-19 cases.

This memorandum applies to everyone, no matter if a person has received a vaccine or not. All staff and visitors must wear a surgical mask when entering the Osage Nation Health Center. These will be provided upon entry.

Exceptions of when masks can be taken off include when working six feet apart from others. If an individual develops COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to a positive contact, they will be required to provide a negative test result before re-entering an Osage Nation facility.

The Osage Nation Health Center is administering testing Monday through Friday. They are also offering all three COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only. For questions or to schedule a test, call 918-287-0028.