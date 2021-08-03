Posted: Aug 03, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

A third-generation carpenter for Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve enjoyed his final work day.

Tim Sydebotham was recognized on Monday for his lifetime dedication to Woolaroc. Sydebotham leaves Woolaroc with three lifetimes of wisdom and knowledge dating back to his grandfather and Frank Phillips himself.

From the unique bark frames that house an impressive collection of artwork to the gorgeous birdhouses scattered about the grounds, Sydebotham and his craftsmanship are part of what makes Woolaroc so special. Sydebotham is retiring after 22 years of service.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Peaster and Woolaroc