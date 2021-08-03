Posted: Aug 03, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

Multiple Bartlesville Police officers were honored at Monday’s City Council meeting. Bartlesville Police chief Tracy Roles was on hand to pass out the commendations and give the officers public recognition for going above and beyond in their efforts.

Officer Cody Loyd was given the Life Saving Award for his actions to save a fellow officer who had a reaction to methamphetamine that was being processed as evidence. The incident occurred in March 2020.

Officers Michael Coates and Billy McCall were honored as well. The two officers were given the Life Saving Award as well. They were among the first officers to respond after finding a man passed out in an alleyway with a needle in his arm. Chief roles said their reactions prevented the loss of life.

Officer Sierra Compton was given a Meritorious Conduct Award. She came across an elderly man mowing the lawn while pushing a walker. Compton finished mowing the man’s lawn for him.