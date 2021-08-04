Posted: Aug 04, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Another big name has been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is being filmed in Osage County.

Brendan Fraser, who has had lead roles in The Mummy, George of the Jungle and Crash, will play the lawyer, W.S. Hamilton in Killers of the Flower Moon. Fraser joins the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in the crime-drama based on the best-selling book by David Grann.

Filming is expected to continue throughout September and the movie is expected to be out in early 2022.