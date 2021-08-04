Posted: Aug 04, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 9:48 AM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Monday morning for a domestic abuse incident involving a firearm. Christopher Terry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police officers responded to the 300 block of Meadowlark Avenue in reference to a male making threats with a firearm. A female victim reported that Terry had hit her with a handgun and with his hands as well. The victim also claims that Terry spat in her face.

Upon entering the residence officers found Terry sitting on a couch and placed him in handcuffs. A .38 caliber handgun was located on the floor near where Terry was sitting. A second female claims that Terry pointed a weapon and threatened to kill both women.

Bond for Terry was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the victims. The defendant is due back in court on August 20.