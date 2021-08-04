Posted: Aug 04, 2021 12:26 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law stating schools and universities are unable to authorize a mask mandate unless Stitt declares a State of Emergency. As of Wednesday, no such State of Emergency has been declared and Stitt recently had this to say regarding forcing masks upon children as the school year approaches.

State health officials believe there are more than 14,000 active COVID-19 cases across the state and 246 patients in ICU due to the coronavirus.