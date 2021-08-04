Posted: Aug 04, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 2:42 PM

July marked the first month of the 2021-2022 fiscal year and sales tax dollars continue to show returns in the right direction after exceeding budget expectations last year. City Clerk Jason Muninger talks about just how well things went in July, saying the following:

“Sales tax for the month of July reflects the largest July deposit on record, at $1.8 million. That's an eight percent increase, or $140,000, over the same period last year.”

Muninger says two factors for the good numbers include Bartlesville residents shopping locally and federal stimulus funds coming in. While Muninger hopes this upward trend continues, he does warn that larger municipalities across the State are struggling and not faring as well as Bartlesville.