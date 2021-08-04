Posted: Aug 04, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 2:48 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested after leading police on a chase at over 100 miles per hour. Daniel Wilkie appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. Wilkie could face charges of eluding a police officer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.

It is alleged that Wilkie led officers at speeds of 115 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 75 after failing to pull over for a traffic stop. The defendant then led officers on to a county road and at one point struck a Ramona Police vehicle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers then joined in the pursuit.

Wilkie’s vehicle finally stopped due to damage around U.S. 75 and 86th Street North near Owasso. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake advised that Wilkie has five previous felony convictions. The defendant has multiple convictions out of Tulsa County for driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police officers. His bond was set at $50,000.

PHOTO COURTESY: (RAMONA POLICE DEAPRTMENT / FACEBOOK)