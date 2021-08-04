Posted: Aug 04, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Skiatook woman was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and battery as well obstruction during an appearance in Washington County court on Tuesday. Alexcia Black was arrested on Monday after the alleged incident between family members.

According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to residence off U.S. Highway 75 near Skiatook. The victim claims that Black showed up on her property asking about items that were in a metal building next to the home. The victim said that Black did not have any belongings in the building.

The alleged victim had scratch marks on her arm. When Black was questioned about the incident she claimed that the victim did not have any injuries. The defendant became combative when deputies attempted to detain her. Black’s bond was set at $5,000.