Posted: Aug 05, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is slated to re-open on Friday. The Lighthouse had briefly shutdown due to a positive COVID-19 case within the facility. Director of Development Linda Radaker made the announcement of the brief closure on July 19.

Residents at the Lighthouse have had access to free vaccinations all along. Radaker said the partial shutdown is a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. The Lighthouse routinely offers tours and lunches so people can get an inside look at the operations of the homeless center.