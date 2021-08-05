Posted: Aug 05, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 10:38 AM

Evan Fahrbach

If you are looking for a job and enjoy helping the elderly in the community, there may be an opportunity.

Elder Care representatives came to the KWON studies for a Community Connection and Director of Operations Christina Bishop talked about some of the job openings with the organization. Elder Care is looking for care schedulers, certified nursing assistants, case managers, and housekeepers.

Bishop says being a part of the Elder Care team is rewarding and helps the lives of people in the community.

All of the job postings for Elder Care can be found on their website at AboutElderCare.org. The organization is also into its “You Care” campaign for fundraising. Audio from the Community Connection is available at BartlesvilleRadio.com under the On Demand tab.