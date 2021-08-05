Posted: Aug 05, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

During Wednesday afternoon's State of the School Luncheon in Bartlesville, the upcoming bond issue was a major topic of discussion. Two seniors were on hand giving reasons why they felt like voters should vote yes in Tuesday's election. Here is what Matt Freeze had to say.

Bartlesville Agriculture Teacher Marty Jones talks about the vision he has for what the new Ag Center would look like.

When Jones first started the agricultural program in 2019, there were around 80 students enrolled. Because there was so much growth in the program last year, they had to add a second teacher to focus on eighth and ninth grade students. Heading into the 2021-2022 school year, 149 students are pre-enrolled to take an agriculture education class.