Posted: Aug 05, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly causing a car accident while driving under the influence. Urillas Lopez appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of accident, obstruction and driving without a valid license.

Court documents allege Lopez was driving a 2002 Chevy Suburban while under the influence of alcohol. It is alleged that Lopez’s vehicle struck two different vehicles on the 400 block of Meadowlark Avenue in Bartlesville. Lopez also hit a tree in a yard outside of a nearby residence.

The defendant allegedly fled the scene and later hid from officers trying to investigate the scene. Lopez was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. Lopez posted a $1,500 bond and appeared in court out of custody.