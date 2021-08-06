Posted: Aug 06, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 9:03 AM

Ty Loftis

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, ConocoPhillips has announced that all employees, contractors and visitors must wear face coverings while indoors when social distancing of six feet is not possible. Here is what a company spokesperson had to say:

“Given recent trends regarding the COVID-19 virus earlier this week, ConocoPhillips announced updates to its health and safety protocols, specifically concerning face coverings.”

This order is in effect until further notice.