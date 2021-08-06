Posted: Aug 06, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and there will be continued discussion to possibly make further amendments for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

Last Friday, the judges opted to make a mandate making anyone entering a courtroom and the judge’s chambers and the commissioners could consider taking it a step further this week. District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains the things he is keeping an eye on while watching the numbers trend up.

During Monday morning’s meeting, Miller EMS will give a report for the month of July and they will consider signing a resolution, which grants each county employee 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave through the end of the year.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.