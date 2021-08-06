Posted: Aug 06, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 10:07 AM

Max Gross

A truck full of spray deodorant caught on fire along the Will Rogers Turnpike near Big Cabin on Friday morning, according to our news partner with The News on 6. According to crews at the scene, a truck carrying close to 27,000 lbs. of spray deodorant cans somehow caught fire with hundreds of the cans exploding.

The fire occurred at a travel stop and left debris littered all around. Crews say that no injuries occurred. Investigators say the truck had a problem with its brakes on the way into the truck stop, when the driver pulled in they tried to use the fire extinguisher but the fire kept spreading. The driver was able to separate the truck from the trailer and avoid damage to the vehicle.