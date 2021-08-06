Posted: Aug 06, 2021 11:48 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 11:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department has begun implementing a month-to-month activity report showing the number of calls they take. For the month of July, there were 3,470 calls for service. Police Chief Tracy Roles said he wants to be as transparent as possible to the public.

The report goes on to say that there were just over 1,000 traffic stops, 190 welfare checks and 118 disturbance calls.