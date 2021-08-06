News
Dewey Public Schools
Posted: Aug 06, 2021 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 1:48 PM
Dewey Schools Prepared for Possibility of Distance Learning
Ty Loftis
As Dewey Public Schools enters the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Vince Vincent says his teachers are much better prepared for distance learning should they need to do that at some point this year.
Vincent said with the money the school has received from the American Rescue Plan Act, they have been able to purchase software and learning programs allowing the school to give students the greatest opportunity to grow.
