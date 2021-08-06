Posted: Aug 06, 2021 2:14 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 2:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive legal history was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and false personation during a court appearance in Washington County on Friday. Michael McGinnis appeared in custody from the Washington County Jail.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Penn Avenue on Thursday. It is alleged that McGinnis grabbed a female victim by her and threatened to kill her while holding a knife. The defendant admitted to grabbing the woman by her hair but stated he did not have any intent to hurt her.

When speaking with police McGinnis gave his brother’s name to officers in attempt to avoid the discovery of a warrant. McGinnis had failed to appear on the community sentencing docket for a 2019 case. He was given a 15 day sanction. Bond is his new case was set at $50,000.