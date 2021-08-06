Posted: Aug 06, 2021 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 3:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Thursday afternoon on multiple drug-related offenses. Christopher Curry was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession controlled substance without a prescription among other minor charges.

According to an affidavit, Curry’s vehicle was pulled over for speeding on Hensley Boulevard by a Bartlesville Police officer. Curry admitted to having an illegal substance in the car when the traffic stop was initiated.

The defendant produced an orange cloth bag that contained a glass pipe and a white crystal substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed less than one gram. Also a bottle of dextroamphetamine pills was found in the bag. There were 24 pills in total. Bond for Curry was set at $1,500.