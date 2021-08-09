Posted: Aug 09, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 10:06 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville Fire Department provided an update on a house fire that occurred at Nowata Rd. and Harned Dr. The fire started in the late afternoon on Sunday.

Eric Munday, the Bartlesville Fire Department Public Information Officer, details the situation.

Munday said there was no injuries and the fire was contained to the west side of the house and the garage.

Munday said the BFD had to use foam at one point because the fuel from the car in the garage was igniting on the garage floor and coming out the driveway.