Posted: Aug 09, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 10:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Temperatures are set to be hot once again cross Green Country, and North Point Church in Dewey is still trying to help out.

Their cooling center will be open from 1-5 PM on Monday.

The high is expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index readings as high as 110. Temperatures are expected to be through Thursday.