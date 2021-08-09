Posted: Aug 09, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Skiatook man was arrested on a warrant for a domestic abuse incident from September 2020. Devin Knoche appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday to answer to the misdemeanor charge.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies were dispatched to a residence of 4068 Drive near Skiatook in reference to an alleged domestic disturbance. The female victim claims the two were in argument and she was trying to leave. She asked Knoche to hand her a jewelry box and the defendant allegedly threw the box at her.

The victim was struck in the face. Responding officers claim that the victim’s right eye was bruised and swollen. The woman also had a small amount of blood on her face. Bond on the warrant was set at $25,000.